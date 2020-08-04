Latest Politics

Fire guts ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja

August 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Fire on Tuesday night destroyed a section of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Secretariat in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

The inferno affected the floor housing the commission’s accounting and finance department.

READ ALSO: Fire guts NIPOST headquarters in Abuja

A senior official of the commission confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said emergency responders including firefighters had been deployed to the scene to quell the inferno.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!