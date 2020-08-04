Fire guts ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja

Fire on Tuesday night destroyed a section of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Secretariat in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

The inferno affected the floor housing the commission’s accounting and finance department.

A senior official of the commission confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said emergency responders including firefighters had been deployed to the scene to quell the inferno.

