Metro
Fire guts EFCC office in Enugu
Fire in the early hours of Friday gutted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu State.
The commission confirmed the incident in a statement on its Twitter handle.
The inferno, according to EFCC, was caused by a surge in public power supply.
It added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.
The statement read: “Fire Incident occurred today, May 5, at the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which affected one of the buildings of the Command.
“The incident which occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday was triggered by a surge in public power supply, but the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service. No life was lost in the incident.”
