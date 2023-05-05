Fire guts EFCC office in Enugu

Fire in the early hours of Friday gutted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu State.

The commission confirmed the incident in a statement on its Twitter handle.

The inferno, according to EFCC, was caused by a surge in public power supply.

It added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

READ ALSO: Sirika spends N12bn to buy 10 firefighting trucks, Nigerians react

The statement read: “Fire Incident occurred today, May 5, at the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which affected one of the buildings of the Command.

“The incident which occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday was triggered by a surge in public power supply, but the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service. No life was lost in the incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now