Fire guts Federal Secretariat in Abuja

A section of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja was destroyed by fire on Wednesday evening.

Some vehicles parked on the premises of the secretariat were also destroyed by the fire which started at about 5:00 p.m.

However, the cause of the inferno which began at the generator house within the secretariat has not been ascertained.

Personnel from the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service came and other emergency responders were mobilized to the scene to quell the inferno.

