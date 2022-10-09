Fire guts four-storey building in Lagos Island

Fire on Sunday gutted a four-storey building at Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the fire emanated from a shop where clothing materials were kept in the building.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

The statement read: “The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire outbreak at Martins Street, Lagos Island, and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on the top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop. Fortunately, there was no casualty involved in the incident.

“The agency’s responders alongside the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire Service, and the UBA fire service are joint responders working together to put out the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings. The operation is ongoing.”

