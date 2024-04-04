Fire guts Gamboru market in Borno for the third time

Gamboru market in the Customs area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital has been gutted by fire for the third time on Wednesday.

Earlier, on March 18, 2023 and November 13, 2023, fire gutted the market said to be the biggest perishable goods market in Maiduguri.

The Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, who confirmed the incident, said the flames broke out at the Layin Yan Katako and outer sections of the market.

Tar, in a statement, said the incident which occurred on Wednesday at about 10pm, was effectively extinguished by men of the fire service.

“The Borno State Fire Service immediately dispatched a team of firefighters to the site and the fire was effectively extinguished.

“No human casualty reported. The security of the market was not at risk of trespass or vandalisation,”he said.

Read also: Court adjourns tax evasion case against Binance to April 19

He further stated that the fire service and the State Emergency Management Agency are conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the incident to determine the root causes and steps to avoid future occurrences.

The commissioner said that the state government would take all steps to overcome conflagration disasters in the state.

He, however, advised members of the public to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the market is not breached.

“On behalf of the Borno State Government, we commiserate with all who are affected by this incident.

“We also thank the first responders for their speed of action which prevented the fire from spreading across the market space,” Tar said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now