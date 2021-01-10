Fire guts Immigration headquarters in Abuja

The headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The NIS disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle, adding that some offices at the headquarters complex were affected by the fire.

Though the service said the cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown, it has been put out by firefighters.

The Service tweeted: “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station & support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.”

