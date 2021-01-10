Nigeria In One Minute

Fire guts Immigration headquarters in Abuja

January 10, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The NIS disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle, adding that some offices at the headquarters complex were affected by the fire.

Though the service said the cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown, it has been put out by firefighters.

Read also: Gov Akeredolu tackles PDP over Ondo INEC office fire incident

The Service tweeted: “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station & support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */