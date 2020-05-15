Fire guts Italian chemical plant, injures 1

A chemical plant located in an industrial zone in Venice, Italy, has reportedly bursted into flames severely injuring a worker, a state media reported.

Residents close to the Porto Marghera area on the main land and some kilometers away from the historic center of the lagoon city have been ordered by local authorities to stay inside, ensuring their doors and windows were shut.

Ambulances and fire fighters reportedly arrived the scene shortly after.

Officials are yet the investigate the cause of the explosion.

