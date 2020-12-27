Fire guts Ketu plank market

The popular Ketu Plank Market in Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State was Sunday gutted by fire, destroying goods and other valuables.

The incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), adding that no life was lost.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the cause of the fire incident was yet unknown.

He said: “Emergency responders comprising of LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service have curtailed the raging inferno at Ketu Plank Market on Demurin Street, Ketu, Lagos.

“The cause of the fire incident which reportedly started from one part of the market is yet to be ascertained, however, it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down.”

READ ALSO: Fire razes shanties in Lagos

Oke-Osanyintolu also confirm the recovery of a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikri earlier on Sunday.

“Investigation by the LRT determined that the accident was a result of a mechanical error (brake failure) of the trailer.

“No loss of life, nor injuries were recorded in the incident where the LRT, LASTMA, and men of the Nigerian Police were responders.

“The affected Trailer has been evacuated off the road to a layby with aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment”, the LASEMA boss said.

Join the conversation

Opinions