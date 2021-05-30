Fire guts Lagos auto spare parts market, Ladipo | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Fire guts Lagos auto spare parts market, Ladipo
The popular Ladipo auto spare parts market in Lagos State was partially gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that a single storey building consisting of shops was affected by the inferno.
The cause of the fire was not clear, but emergency officials were quick to quench the fire.
READ ALSO: Fire guts another INEC office in Enugu
Speaking on the incident, the DG/CEO, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire has been curtailed and the damping down was ongoing at the time of filing this report.
“A combined team comprising of LASEMA Response Team, Lagos Response Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Services, and the Federal Fire Service made efforts to subdue the inferno and prevented it from spreading to the surrounding buildings,” he said.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...