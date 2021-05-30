Fire guts Lagos auto spare parts market, Ladipo | Ripples Nigeria

The popular Ladipo auto spare parts market in Lagos State was partially gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a single storey building consisting of shops was affected by the inferno.

The cause of the fire was not clear, but emergency officials were quick to quench the fire.

Speaking on the incident, the DG/CEO, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire has been curtailed and the damping down was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

“A combined team comprising of LASEMA Response Team, Lagos Response Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Services, and the Federal Fire Service made efforts to subdue the inferno and prevented it from spreading to the surrounding buildings,” he said.

By Victor Uzoho

