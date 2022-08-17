Metro
Fire guts Lagos shopping mall
Fire on Wednesday gutted parts of a shopping complex in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.
The South-West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the inferno started in the early hours of Wednesday in one of the shops within the complex.
He said: “The fire has been brought under control by officials of the state and Federal Fire Services who rushed to the scene at Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
“The cause of the inferno which lasted for hours is yet to be ascertained.
“An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing and the report will be released to the public upon completion.”
