Fire guts NIPOST headquarters in Abuja

The headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire, which broke in the Federal Government agency’s headquarters on Wednesday was not yet known, as at the time of this report.

The fire broke out while several of the agency’s staff were in their offices, throwing them into panic.

The quick response of fire service agents, who put out the fire, averted what would have been a great tragedy.

However, before the fire was put out, it affected the second floor of the building located in the Garki area of Abuja.

