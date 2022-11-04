Connect with us

Metro

Fire guts NYSC headquarters in Abuja

Published

3 mins ago

on

Fire on Friday gutted a section of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja.

The NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, the fire affected the third floor of the six-storey building.

He added that nobody was hurt in the inferno that was put out by fire fighters from the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service Departments.

The affected floor, according to him, was occupied by Planning, Research and Statistics and the General Service Departments.

READ ALSO: Fire guts Abuja radio station

The statement read: “Fortunately, enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

“The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response which minimised the effect of the incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident.”

Opinions

