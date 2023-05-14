Fire guts shops in Ibadan market

Fire on Sunday gutted five rows of shops at Agbeni Market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ibadan.

He, however, said the fire has been put out by the service operatives.

He said a security guard at an adjoining bank placed a distress call to the fire service at 4:37 a.m. when the market was not in session.

Akinyinka said no life was lost incident and thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Fire Service for allowing the state firefighters to use its hydrant to put out the fire.

