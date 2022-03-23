Fire guts shops under Apongbon bridge in Lagos

There was confusion in Lagos on Wednesday as fire gutted shops under the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge.

The fire incident affected commercial activities around the Lagos Island area of the state.

It was gathered that goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

In a tweet by the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, it was reported that “traffic from Eko bridge has been re-routed to Ebute-Ero to link inner marina. Men of fire service and other security agencies are still on the ground. Therefore, CMS bridge and Eko bridge inward/outward Apongbon is close to traffic at the moment”.

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling go an inferno at Eko bridge Apongbon, Lagos island.

“The fire which was reported at 03:14 Wednesday wee hours to under the Eko bridge at Apongbon, where various stocks in trade are plied was met well alight by the first set of the crew of the agency on arrival.

“The intensity of the fire has badly affected the Eko bridge truncating movement along that corridor..

“The nature of the fire is disastrous as all Emergency responders are on top of the situation.

“There has been no reported case of injury or death while Fire fighting operations are still ongoing. Update to follow.”

It was still unclear what caused the fire as at the time of this report.

