Fire guts six shops in Kwara market

Fire has gutted six shops in the popular Oja-Tuntun Market in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The spokesman for the Kwara Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday, said the fire started from one of the shops on Thursday night before spreading to other parts of the market.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

The spokesman added that the firefighters responded to the emergency call promptly and prevented the fire from causing more damage to the facility.

There are 1,070 lockup shops in the market.

