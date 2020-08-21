Fire guts Teju Foam factory in Lagos

Fire on Friday razed a factory owned by Teju Foam in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the fire broke out on the factory premises at 7:30 p.m.

He, however, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that emergency responders including personnel of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service who were deployed to the scene contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjoining buildings on the premises.

He said: “Distress calls about a fire incident at the Teju Foam in Ilupeju, was received around 7:30 p.m.

“The combined team of LASEMA Response Unit FIRE and Lagos State Fire Service have contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other close properties.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown, but further updates will be communicated.”

