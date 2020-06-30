Fire guts three-storey building in Anambra

Latest Metro

June 30, 2020
A mid-day fire on Tuesday gutted the top floor of a three-storey building in Nkpor, Anambra State and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The Director, Anambra Fire Service, Mr. Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka, said no casualty was recorded in the inferno.

Agbili said that the fire, which affected the topmost floor of the residential building, located close to a hospital in Umuoji Street/Old Road, was caused by a surge from the public power source.

He said: “At about 1134 hours (11:34 a.m.), we received a distress call about a fire at the last floor of a three-storey building located on Umuoji Street by Mater Christi Hospital, Nkpor, Idemili North Council Area.

“Immediately, we mobilised and dispatched three fire trucks and firefighters to the scene.

“The fire was caused by a power surge but we successfully put it out.

“No other floor was affected and no life lost.”

The fire service chief advised the public to always switch-off their electrical and electronic appliances when not in use.

“If you forgot to switch-off, there is a tendency that when electric power is restored with heavy voltage, it can trigger off fire,” Agbili added.

