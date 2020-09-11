Fire incident at Ondo headquarters a set back —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the fire incident that razed its headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, Prof. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education expressed shock at the incident.

He described the fire incident as a setback, but noted that it would not affect the conduct of the governorship election.

READ ALSO: Fire razes INEC office in Ondo, destroys smart card readers, others

“An investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Prof. Okoye informed.

According to reports, the fire destroyed no fewer than 5,000 card readers meant for the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State. However, no life was lost.

Join the conversation

Opinions