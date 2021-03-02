Fire outbreak at army headquarters Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has reported a fire outbreak at its Headquarters in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement, released Tuesday morning by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, attributing the cause of the inferno to faulty electrical installations.

The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of a minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex,” the statement read.

