Fire outbreak at Dangote refinery (Video)

A section of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company in Lekki, Lagos, was on Wednesday afternoon gutted by fire.

According to eyewitnesses, there was an explosion in a section of the $20 billion refinery before the fire outbreak which razed a portion of the refinery before it was eventually brought under control.

Videos of the fire posted on X, Facebook and other social media platforms, showed thick smoke emanating from a part of the yet-to-be completed refinery while workers are heard calling for help on how to put out the fire.

A worker who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, said the explosion that led to the fire was as a result of a leakage from a pipe.

“It was a leakage on Pipe A13 that caused the fire. It started small: first, a burning cable before people started perceiving some smell. This was around midnight. But it has been put out,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, management of Dangote Group issued a press statement soon after which was signed by Anthony Chiejina on behalf of the Group saying the fire was a minor one that was quickly contained, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

The statement reads:

“Dangote Refinery contains minor fire at its effluent treatment plant

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday, 26th June.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

