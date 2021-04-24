Fire outbreak claims two lives in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Fire outbreak claims two lives in Kano
The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of two persons from the same family in a fire incident on Friday night, which happened at Zoo Road, Opposite Kano Zoological Garden, in Sheka Municipality of the state.
In a statement on Saturday, it’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, noting that it occurred at about 10:10 pm, in a residential apartment.
”Four rooms, two parlours, two toilets and two kitchens were razed down. We received a distress call from Sabo Wada at about 10.10 p.m that fire has gutted a dwelling house in his area and three persons were trapped including a four-year-old girl.
READ ALSO: Fire razes INEC data processing centre in Kano
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene at about 10.15 p.m.Two out of the victims were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead. The bodies were handed over to C.S.P Awaisu Suleiman of Sheka Police Division,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Abdullahi said the victims rescued alive were Fatima Salisu, 4, and Salisu Sani, 45, while the two dead victims were Maryam Sani, 19 (sister), and Nafisa Abdulkarim, 28 (wife), noting that all the victims were of the same family, and that the cause of the incident was being investigated.
