Fire razes 10 houses in Jigawa, destroys grains worth N5m

About 10 houses harbouring silos in Dirani village, Suletankarkar Local Government Area in Jigawa State were on Monday razed by fire.

The council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said the silos contained grains worth over N5 million.

According to him, the fire which occurred late on Sunday, was believed to have started from a kitchen in one of the houses around the vicinity.

In his words “We are suspecting that the fence of the house caught fire from the cooking spot and spread to other houses in the neigbourhood.

The council’s Chairman, Alhaji Ja’afaru Mohammad, spoke about the developments saying that he had visited the village for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

He however called on the State Emergency Management Agency to assist the affected persons with relief materials.

