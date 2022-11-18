Fire razes 12 shops in Anambra market

Fire on Friday razed 12 shops at Nkwo Umunze Market, Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.

The Head of the Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

Although no life was lost in the incident, goods worth several millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno which started at 6:16 p.m., at a section in the market.

READ ALSO: Three people dead as fire razes shops at Kano market

He said: “At exactly 6:16 p.m. on Friday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call, through the state’s Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ibezim, on a fire outbreak at Nkwo Umunze Market, Umunze, Orumba South LGA, Anambra State.

“Immediately, we mobilised our men and firefighting truck to the scene of the fire. The inferno which emanated from New Life Line affected eight blocks of shops and four others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now