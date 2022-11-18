Metro
Fire razes 12 shops in Anambra market
Fire on Friday razed 12 shops at Nkwo Umunze Market, Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.
The Head of the Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.
Although no life was lost in the incident, goods worth several millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno which started at 6:16 p.m., at a section in the market.
He said: “At exactly 6:16 p.m. on Friday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call, through the state’s Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ibezim, on a fire outbreak at Nkwo Umunze Market, Umunze, Orumba South LGA, Anambra State.
“Immediately, we mobilised our men and firefighting truck to the scene of the fire. The inferno which emanated from New Life Line affected eight blocks of shops and four others.”
