Fire razes 16 kiosks, 14 shops in Lagos Island market

At least 16 kiosks and 14 shops were razed by an inferno at the Adeniji Adele market in Lagos Island on Sunday.

The Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the fire outbreak was caused by electrical malfunction.

He said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday from an unidentified shop, adding that properties worth millions of naira were salvaged by emergency responders.

READ ALSO: Fire razes 50 shanties in Lagos

Okunbor said: “Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, it was revealed that the inferno emanated from an unknown shop as a result of electrical/power surge thereby escalating to other shops on the array line.

“A total number of 16 kiosks and 14 shops were affected by the inferno while the rest of the shops were salvaged.

“Properties and goods were salvaged by the Emergency Responders (Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigeria Police, and the LASEMA Response Team) as efforts were made to put out the inferno completely.”

Join the conversation

Opinions