Fire razes 19 shops, mosque in Kano

Fire on Wednesday razed 19 shops and one mosque at Kasuwar Rimi market in Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer for the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the service received a distress call at 01:46 a.m. on Wednesday from one Ahmad Tijjani about a fire outbreak at the market.

Read also:Security guard killed as fire guts Lagos market

“The spokesman said: On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at about 01:55 a.m. to put off the fire.

“At least 14 permanent shops, five temporary ones, and one mosque were completely razed by the inferno.

“However, no life was lost in the incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now