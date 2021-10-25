Fire razes 20 shops in Enugu market

Fire on Monday destroyed at least 20 shops in Nsukka Main Market in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State.

An eyewitness said the inferno started at 12:30 p.m. in one of the shops in the market.

He said: “The people around did our best to quell the fire but it was difficult. We later called some market executives who immediately alerted Enugu State Fire Service, Nsukka Office.

“I was surprised at the outbreak of the fire because nobody was in the market as a result of sit-at-home directive observed every Monday in South-East.

“Some people said it might be an electrical spark but for the past four days we did not have a public power supply in the market because of the breakdown of our transformer.

“The fire affected about 20 shops in that Plaza which sell mainly phones and phone accessories.

“The quick intervention of fire service personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other shops in the market.”

The Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudili Ohaa, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The chairman of Nsukka Main Market called me that there was a fire outbreak in the market and I immediately called our Nsukka and Orba firefighters to move to the scene.

“I am happy their quick intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other shops.”

