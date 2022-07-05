Fire razes 30 shops in Kano

Fire razed on Tuesday razed 30 temporary shelters in Bompai, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesman for the state Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the agency received a distress call on the fire outbreak at about 3.30 a.m.

He added that owners of the shops are basically into recycling of rubber materials.

Abdullahi said: “30 temporary shops measuring 1,000 feet by 1,000 feet, used as rubber recycling areas were completely razed.

“The quick intervention of the fire service saved the grinding machines used for melting rubber from being burnt.

“The cause of the fire would be determined later.”

