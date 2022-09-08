Fire razes Abia electrical market

An early morning fire Thursday razed Hospital Road Electrical Market in Aba, Abia State, and destroyed goods worth over N900 million.

The Aba Fire Service Commander, Belenta Belenta, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday evening.

He said: “We received calls from people in the area after the fire had taken root.

“They called my men and when they got there some hoodlums who wanted to loot the shops, stopped them from reaching the scene, while the fire raged.

“They had to go through another route to get to the scene.”

A shop owner in the market, Mr. Paul Nwaka, said the incident happened at about midnight.

Nwaka said the fire was caused by sparks from an electric line across the market stalls.

