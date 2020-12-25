Fire razes Abuja market

Fire on Friday afternoon razed the Yakazuwa Market in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

Goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno which started from a store at about 3:00 p.m. before it spread to other shops in the market.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

Firefighters and other emergency responders were later deployed to the market to put out the fire.

The Director-General of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Idris Abass, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said: “I am aware of the fire incident but I don’t have the details. I will provide an update once I get a briefing on the fire outbreak.”

