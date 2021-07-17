 Fire razes Abuja supermarket | Ripples Nigeria
Fire razes Abuja supermarket

Fire on Saturday night razed the multi-million naira Ebeano supermarket in Lokogoma area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, the cause of the inferno has not been ascertained.

The spokesman of the FCT Fire Service, Ibrahim Muhammad, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He, however, added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

