Metro
Fire razes Abuja supermarket
Fire on Saturday night razed the multi-million naira Ebeano supermarket in Lokogoma area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
However, the cause of the inferno has not been ascertained.
Read also: Lagos agency seals supermarket selling expired products
The spokesman of the FCT Fire Service, Ibrahim Muhammad, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He, however, added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.
Join the conversation
Investigations
Death toll from German flood rises above 130, as president prepares to visit
The number of people, who have died in the devastating flooding in western Germany continues to rise. This is as...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...