Fire razes Conoil filling station in Abuja

Fire on Saturday razed the Conoil filling station in Area 10, Abuja.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the fire started at about 4:00 p.m. and burnt down the filling station.

The facility is a few meters away from the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture located in the area.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders had been deployed to the scene to put off the inferno.

