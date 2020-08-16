Fire razes Delta market

Fire on Sunday afternoon destroyed a section of the popular Igbudu Market in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

The inferno, according to eyewitnesses, affected a section of the market housing several stores at the Hausa Quarters end of the market.

The incident was the second in the market in the last one month.

The inferno was eventually put out by men of the Warri Fire Service a few hours later.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government, Dr. Michael Tidi, who was at the incident, expressed disappointment at the attitude of some individuals who attacked the firefighters over their late arrival to the scene of the incident.

Tidi said: “This is not the first time we are hearing of this kind of attack from the community people. It is not right and it is something that is condemnable.

“I have told them that we are going to get the leaders of the community to replace the windscreen as well as the side mirror.

“The fire service is not the cause of the fire outbreak and any time they are called upon, they are available to respond.”

