Fire razes Enugu Broadcasting Service

The Headquarters of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service was on Tuesday morning razed by an inferno said to have started at around 6am.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the General Manager of the station, Chukwuma Ogbonna confirmed that the fire had been put out by firefighters.

He also revealed that it was the second fire incident at the station this year.

Though the first fire incident was still a puzzle, Ogbonna said the second fire incident could be attributed to power surge.

It was gathered that the inferno completely destroyed the newsroom and presenters’ office, including HD Cameras and laptop computers.

