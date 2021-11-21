Metro
Fire razes five offices at Kano varsity
Fire on Sunday razed five offices at the School of Sciences, Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.
The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano.
He said: “We received a distress call at our Wudil division from university security at about 12:04 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at a ground floor of the school of sciences.
“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 12:07 a.m., to bring the situation under control.”
READ ALSO: Fire razes 20 shops in Enugu market
Abdullahi disclosed that all the five offices were completely destroyed by the inferno.
He added that the fire was caused by an electrical spark.
He urged the people of the state to adopt extra care and precaution especially as they approached harmattan season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...