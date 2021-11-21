Fire razes five offices at Kano varsity

Fire on Sunday razed five offices at the School of Sciences, Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano.

He said: “We received a distress call at our Wudil division from university security at about 12:04 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at a ground floor of the school of sciences.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 12:07 a.m., to bring the situation under control.”

Abdullahi disclosed that all the five offices were completely destroyed by the inferno.

He added that the fire was caused by an electrical spark.

He urged the people of the state to adopt extra care and precaution especially as they approached harmattan season.

