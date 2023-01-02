Fire razes four shops in Kano

Fire on Monday morning razed four shops along Airport Road in Fagge local government area of Kano State.

The spokesman for the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano.

He said: “We received a distress call at about 09:06 a.m. from Hamish Ahmed and we immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 09:13 a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to the other shops.

“The four shops razed by fire were used to sell hospital equipment, and car spare parts, while one shop was slightly burnt with toilet wares.

“The cause of the fire was under investigation.”

