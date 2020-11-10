Fire razes four shops in Osun

Fire on Monday afternoon razed four shops in Osogbo, Osun State, and destroyed properties worth N1.2 million.

The inferno which was caused by a power surge affected a shopping complex at Orita Aje, near the Testing Ground in the state capital.

One of the shop owners simply identified as Akande told journalists that the fire which lasted about 45 minutes started at a computer accessories shop.

He added that the intervention of the firefighters from the state’s fire service prevented the blaze from spreading to the whole shopping complex.

The Administrative Officer of the Osun State Fire Fighters, Mr. Fatai Aremu, also confirmed the development.

He said items worth N1.2million were destroyed in the incident.

He said: “Four of the shops were completely burnt before the arrival of men of the fire service while the rest were partially affected by the fire. Properties worth N1.2 million were lost in the incident.

“Our investigation into the incident is still ongoing.”

