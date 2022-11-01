Fire razes Lagos tailor market

Fire on Tuesday razed the Tailor Market behind the ultra-modern Tejuosho Market in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said goods worth several millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno.

She added that the fire occurred at the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

Adeseye said: “The Service received a distress call at 4:01 p.m. and our men from Ilupeju and Isolo Fire Stations as well as the Federal Service from Ojuelegba led arrived at the scene to put off the fire.”

