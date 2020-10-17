Fire razes NIPOST office in Osun

Fire on Saturday night razed the Nigerian Postal Service head office in Osogbo, Osun State.
However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.
Officials of the State Fire Service and other emergency responders have been deployed to the scene to quell the inferno.
