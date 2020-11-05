Fire razes Oando tank farm in Lagos

Fire on Thursday razed a tank farm in the Oando Plc Depot in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Lagos, said emergency responders had been deployed to the scene to salvage the situation.

He said: “There is a fire incident at the tank farm within the Oando Depot in Ijora Badia.

READ ALSO: Fire razes one-storey building in Lagos

“The agency has activated its emergency response plan and all relevant stakeholders have commenced appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents.

“Lagosians are urged to remain calm. Further updates will be communicated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions