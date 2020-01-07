Fire razes octogenarian’s building in Ibadan, destroys multi-million naira property.

A one storey building was completely razed by an inferno at Ijokodo area of Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 2:10 p.m. with the entire top structure torched by the fire.

Properties worth several millions of naira were also destroyed by the inferno.

According to reports, the building was built by one Chief Amoo-Onidundu in 1978.

Eyewitnesses said the fire went out of control when a young girl tried to put on a gas cooker in the kitchen.

Though, the girl escaped unhurt, the fire reportedly razed the whole building.

Firefighters from the state fire service prevented the raging fire from spreading to other buildings in the area.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Better Education Service Delivery For All, Sunday Adeyanju, who rushed to the scene, said three fire trucks were deployed to quell the inferno.

“We advise members of the public to be safety conscious and guide against tragedies,” he said.

One of the tenants in the building, Johnson Awotoye, said: “I heard a call for help shortly after returning from office. Before we got to know what was happening, smoke was everywhere.

“The woman who raised an alarm said she was about to take her bath when she noticed that there was a fire in the house. We moved to the kitchen and saw a ball of fire with thick smoke. We recovered an international passport belonging to the landlord.

“I got to this house four months ago. I came from the office at 2:10 p.m. As I was trying to rest, I heard the cry for help. The fire started from the kitchen. We went to the electric source to remove the fuse because there was light at the time.”

