Fire razes one-storey building in Lagos

August 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Fire on Saturday razed a one-storey building in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the fire outbreak started at about 8:00 a.m. and destroyed the entire first floor of the building.

Residents worked tirelessly to put out the fire before the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were deployed to the scene to salvage the situation.

