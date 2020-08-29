Fire razes one-storey building in Lagos

Fire on Saturday razed a one-storey building in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the fire outbreak started at about 8:00 a.m. and destroyed the entire first floor of the building.

READ ALSO: Fire razes 16 kiosks, 14 shops in Lagos Island market

Residents worked tirelessly to put out the fire before the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were deployed to the scene to salvage the situation.

Join the conversation

Opinions