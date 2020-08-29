Fire on Saturday razed a one-storey building in the Mushin area of Lagos.
Eyewitnesses said the fire outbreak started at about 8:00 a.m. and destroyed the entire first floor of the building.
READ ALSO: Fire razes 16 kiosks, 14 shops in Lagos Island market
Residents worked tirelessly to put out the fire before the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were deployed to the scene to salvage the situation.
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Lagos schools may reopen September 21 —Sanwo-Olu - August 29, 2020
- Lagos govt orders tertiary institutions to reopen from September 14 - August 29, 2020
- Fire razes one-storey building in Lagos - August 29, 2020