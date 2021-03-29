 Fire razes Plateau yam market | Ripples Nigeria
Fire razes Plateau yam market

Published

3 hours ago

on

Farmers and traders are counting losses as fire razed a popular Namu Central yam market in Quaanpan Local government Area, of Plateau state on Sunday night. .

Food items and other valuables worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed in the fire outbreak

Senator Nora Dadu’ut representing Plateau South on Monday commiserated with the victims of the fire incident that destroyed the market in a statement in Jos, the state capital.

“I commiserate with the entire people of Namu over this unfortunate and sad incident.

“Since I heard of this incident, I have not been my usual self, i feel very sad.

“I pray to God to revive the spirit of those affected by this incident.

“May God give them the grace to accept the loss and continue the struggle”, he said.

