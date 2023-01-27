Fire razes residential building in Abuja

Fire on Friday evening razed a residential building in the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Men of the FCT Fire Service and other emergency responders have been deployed to the building located on Patrick. O. Bokkor Crescent to put off the inferno.

The spokesman of the FCT Fire Service, Ibrahim Mohammed Tauheed, however, told journalists that fire service operatives from the Federal Fire Service were mobbed by residents in the area.

“Men of the Federal Fire Service were mobbed by residents of the area. Their firefighting trucks were vandalized and so they had to pull out. We in the FCT Fire Service also pulled out. We have called for police reinforcement and would soon go back when the police are able to secure the area” Tauheed said.

No casualties have been reported as of the time of filing this report.

