Fire razes several shops in Lagos Island

Fire on Thursday morning razed several shops in a building at Iga Iduganran market in Lagos Island.

Goods worth millions of naira were lost in the incident.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday evening.

He said the fire was caused by a power surge in the area.

The LASEMA chief, however, said that no lives were lost in the incident.

He said: “The agency arrived at the scene to discover a three-storey building engulfed in flames due to the flames escalating from the second to the third floor of the building.

READ ALSO: LASEMA blames illicit oil storage for Lagos fire

“Due to the combined efforts of the agency’s Fire Team, the Lagos State Fire Service, and the Federal Fire service, the fire has been extinguished with no casualties.

“Unfortunately, it appears that goods of significant commercial value have been destroyed by the inferno.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by voltage surge when the power supply was restored within the area.

“In addition to the aforementioned, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and Police are also responders at the incident scene working together to secure the scene and forestall any secondary incident. Operation ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions