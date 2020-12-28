Fire razes shops in Yobe market

Fire on Monday morning razed 20 shops at the Potiskum main market in Yobe State.

The fire which started at about 12:00 a.m. destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

One person was also seriously wounded in the incident.

The market’s chairman, Nasiru Mato, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the raging inferno was put out through the combined efforts of the Yobe State Fire Service personnel and people from the neighbourhood.

He said: “We are appealing to the Yobe State government to come to the aid of our members whose properties and valuables were destroyed in the fire.”

However, the state governor, Mai Mala-Buni, in a statement commiserated with the victims of the fire outbreak.

READ ALSO: Fire razes IDPs camp in Borno, kills 14, injures many

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide the victims with all necessary support and take stock of damages caused by the fire incident.

The governor also charged the state’s Fire Service to be proactive especially during the harmattan season.

Buni said: “I wish to express my deep sympathy to victims who lost their valuables to the Potiskum Market inferno.

“The state Ministry of Information, SEMA and the Fire Service should intensify campaigns against bush burning and other causes of fire outbreaks.

“The harmattan season is always identified with cases of fire outbreaks; our people should therefore be enlightened on what to do to guard against fire outbreaks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions