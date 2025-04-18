Fire razes six shops in Kano market

Fire in the early hours of Friday destroyed six shops at Kurmi (Yan’ Jagal) Market in Kano State.

The spokesman for the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said: “We received a distress from Jakara police division at about 01:35 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at the Kurmi Jakara market.

READ ALSO: Fire guts one-storey building in Lagos

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene to bring the situation under control.

“At least six shops were completely razed by the fire.

“However, no life was lost, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now