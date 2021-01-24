Fire razes soldiers’ quarters at Nigerian Army Depot in Kaduna

A fire outbreak at the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday night destroyed a block of soldiers’ quarters at the depot.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Army Depot, Zaria, Capt. Abdu Arigu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Zaria on Sunday.

According to him, the incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the block – a two-storey building – and razed the last floor.

He said: “There was no loss of life in the incident.

“Combined efforts of firefighters at the Nigeria Military School and Kaduna State Fire Service brought the situation under control.”

Arigu said an investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire with a view to forestalling a similar occurrence.

