Fire razes three-storey building in Lagos

Fire on Saturday razed a three-storey building in Lawanson area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the building located at Onadeko Street in Lawanson area of Surulere went up in flames after suspected electrical appliances exploded shortly after power supply was restored to the area.

Although no casualties had been recorded, properties worth millions of naira were lost in the incident.

Officials of the State Fire Service and other emergency responders had been mobilised to the scene to quell the inferno.

By: Udeobasi Ngozi

