Fire razes Yola specialist hospital store

Fire on Sunday razed the Yola Specialist Hospital Store in Adamawa.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Mr. Dauda Wadinga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Yola, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

He said the fire started from the central store and destroyed 350 beds, mattresses and other equipment.

The CMD said: “The cause of the fire is still unknown. The hospital management will investigate the cause of the fire.

“The incident occurred at about 12:00 p.m. No life was lost but properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.”

