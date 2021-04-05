Fire renders 40 homeless in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

An early morning inferno on Monday rendered 40 members of different families homeless at Onibata Compound in Alore, llorin West local government area of Kwara State.

The incident affected 14 rooms that were occupied by the victims.

However, the cause of the fire which lasted over three hours has not been ascertained.

READ ALSO: Fire razes auto spare parts market in Ibadan

Items damaged by the inferno included jewelly, clothing materials, electrical gadgets, and other assorted materials.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, described the incident as unfortunate and sympatised with the victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions